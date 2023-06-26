Connable Office Inc. Sells 7,729 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,906 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in American Express by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $168.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.57. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

