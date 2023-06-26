Connable Office Inc. Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,102,000 after acquiring an additional 692,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,256 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $79.37.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.