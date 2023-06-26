Contrasting Eurocash (EUSHY) and Its Rivals

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Rating) is one of 63 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Eurocash to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eurocash and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurocash 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eurocash Competitors 1128 2762 3012 113 2.30

As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 104.10%. Given Eurocash’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eurocash has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eurocash N/A N/A 3.07 Eurocash Competitors $26.32 billion $579.26 million 186.86

This table compares Eurocash and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eurocash’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash. Eurocash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Eurocash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eurocash and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurocash N/A N/A N/A Eurocash Competitors 1.29% 12.80% 4.00%

Dividends

Eurocash pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Eurocash pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 61.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Eurocash is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Eurocash competitors beat Eurocash on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Eurocash Company Profile

Eurocash S.A. engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores, restaurants, gas stations, hotel and café chains, and catering outlets. It operates a network of Cash & Carry warehouses; Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; Inmedio; and franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Komorniki, Poland.

