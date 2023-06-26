Contrasting Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) & Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) and Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and Lancashire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 10.11% 40.74% 5.19% Lancashire N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty and Lancashire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.73 billion 6.50 $61.05 million $0.56 77.04 Lancashire N/A N/A N/A $1.03 7.58

Analyst Ratings

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than Lancashire. Lancashire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryan Specialty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ryan Specialty and Lancashire, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 1 2 3 0 2.33 Lancashire 1 1 1 0 2.00

Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus price target of $46.88, indicating a potential upside of 8.66%. Lancashire has a consensus price target of $698.33, indicating a potential upside of 8,864.48%. Given Lancashire’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lancashire is more favorable than Ryan Specialty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Lancashire shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats Lancashire on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company serves commercial, industrial, institutional, and government sectors. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business. In addition, it offers general insurance, support, insurance agent, and insurance mediation services. Lancashire Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

