Contrasting Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) & Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) and Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dutch Bros and Sodexo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dutch Bros 0 6 4 0 2.40 Sodexo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dutch Bros currently has a consensus price target of $37.73, suggesting a potential upside of 34.12%. Given Dutch Bros’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dutch Bros is more favorable than Sodexo.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dutch Bros $739.01 million 1.74 -$4.75 million ($0.07) -401.86 Sodexo N/A N/A N/A $3.19 34.87

This table compares Dutch Bros and Sodexo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sodexo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dutch Bros. Dutch Bros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sodexo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dutch Bros and Sodexo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dutch Bros -0.47% -5.07% -1.08% Sodexo N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Sodexo shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of Dutch Bros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sodexo beats Dutch Bros on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc. operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. Dutch Bros Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

About Sodexo

Sodexo S.A. develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail services and brands, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; benefits and rewards services, such as employee benefits, incentive and recognition programs, employee mobility, expense management, and public benefits; and personal and home services, including childcare, concierge, and in-home care services for seniors and their families. In addition, it offers facility management services, including technical service management, assets management, building maintenance, access control, deep cleaning, energy management, space planning, project management, front-of-house services, grounds maintenance, waste management, HVAC systems, mail management, commercial cleaning, workspace management and pest control. services. The company was formerly known as Sodexho Alliance and changed its name to Sodexo S.A. in 2008. Sodexo S.A. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

