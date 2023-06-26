Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.60

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 1060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 17,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $483,116,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 17,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $483,116,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,905,903 shares of company stock worth $812,231,762. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Core & Main by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Core & Main by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.