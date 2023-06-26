Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.64. 660,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,003. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.