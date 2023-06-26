Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 0.8% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.55. 421,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,083. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.