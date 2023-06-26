Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.83. The stock had a trading volume of 452,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,236. The firm has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.80 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

