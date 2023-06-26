Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $480,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.61.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.20. The company had a trading volume of 118,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,665. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.46. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.