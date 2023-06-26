Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $680,000 Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after acquiring an additional 665,826 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 62,251 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 198,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGXU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,281. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $24.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.