Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $680,000 Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2023

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXUGet Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after acquiring an additional 665,826 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 62,251 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 198,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,794 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGXU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,281. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $24.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

(Get Rating)

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.