Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 125 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after buying an additional 65,888 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.95. The stock had a trading volume of 169,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,502. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.42. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

