Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Increased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 89,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 229,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.16. 861,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

