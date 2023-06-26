Cornish Metals (LON:CUSN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.50

Cornish Metals Inc. (LON:CUSN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.14 ($0.14), with a volume of 212368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

The company has a market capitalization of £59.63 million, a PE ratio of -1,350.00 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.32.

Cornish Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America and the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, nickel, lithium, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship projects are the South Crofty project comprising an underground mine permission area that covers 1,490 hectares located in the Central Mining District of Cornwall, the United Kingdom; and the United Downs exploration project located within the historic Gwennap copper and tin mining district in Cornwall, the United Kingdom.

