Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 61,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 113,057 shares.The stock last traded at $12.08 and had previously closed at $11.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Corporación América Airports from $6.80 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $382.10 million for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 11.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 134.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,986,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter valued at $9,244,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 0.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

