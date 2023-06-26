Craig Hallum Boosts Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $20.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fastly from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

Fastly stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $198,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,789.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $186,310.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,408,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,950,170.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $198,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 528,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,956,789.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,797 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,843,000 after acquiring an additional 582,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fastly by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,916,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after buying an additional 2,111,822 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,870,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastly by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after buying an additional 695,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

