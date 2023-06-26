Critical Contrast: Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (LCDX) vs. Its Rivals

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX – Get Rating) is one of 116 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
28.5% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Competitors
|179
|761
|721
|39
|2.36
Profitability
This table compares Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Competitors
|-50.61%
|-33.11%
|-11.41%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics
|N/A
|N/A
|0.00
|Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Competitors
|$563.13 million
|$25.29 million
|155.68
Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics rivals beat Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Company Profile
Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc., a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging. It also offers VivaScan software to schedule patients for examinations, perform imaging examinations on one or more lesions during a visit, review, and report on images obtained during an examination, as well as VivaNet, a digital telepathology system. The company was formerly known as Lucid, Inc. and changed its name to Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. in August 2012. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.
