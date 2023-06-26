Critical Contrast: Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (LCDX) vs. Its Rivals

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX – Get Rating) is one of 116 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Competitors 179 761 721 39 2.36

Profitability

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 54.04%. Given Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Competitors -50.61% -33.11% -11.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics N/A N/A 0.00 Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Competitors $563.13 million $25.29 million 155.68

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics rivals beat Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Company Profile

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc., a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging. It also offers VivaScan software to schedule patients for examinations, perform imaging examinations on one or more lesions during a visit, review, and report on images obtained during an examination, as well as VivaNet, a digital telepathology system. The company was formerly known as Lucid, Inc. and changed its name to Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. in August 2012. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

