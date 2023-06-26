Critical Contrast: Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) versus Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribou Biosciences -737.81% -34.99% -28.40% Vir Biotechnology N/A -7.05% -5.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and Vir Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribou Biosciences $13.85 million 19.18 -$99.42 million ($1.78) -2.43 Vir Biotechnology $1.62 billion 2.04 $515.84 million ($1.10) -22.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vir Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Caribou Biosciences. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caribou Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

73.2% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vir Biotechnology has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Caribou Biosciences and Vir Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribou Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vir Biotechnology 0 1 5 0 2.83

Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $27.60, indicating a potential upside of 537.41%. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $49.75, indicating a potential upside of 102.57%. Given Caribou Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Caribou Biosciences is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats Caribou Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with MedImmune; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

