Critical Survey: SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) & Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) and Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SpartanNash and Metro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpartanNash 0 2 1 0 2.33 Metro 1 0 0 0 1.00

SpartanNash currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.06%. Given SpartanNash’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SpartanNash is more favorable than Metro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

80.7% of SpartanNash shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of SpartanNash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SpartanNash and Metro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpartanNash $9.64 billion 0.08 $34.52 million $0.74 29.34 Metro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SpartanNash has higher revenue and earnings than Metro.

Profitability

This table compares SpartanNash and Metro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpartanNash 0.27% 9.97% 3.33% Metro N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SpartanNash beats Metro on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores. This segment also offers various value-added services to retailers. The Retail segment operates retail supermarkets, pharmacies, fuel centers, and convenience stores primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery, and Dan's Supermarket. It also distributes grocery products to military commissaries. The company was formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc. and changed its name to SpartanNash Company in November 2013. SpartanNash Company was founded in 1917 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Metro

(Get Rating)

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 661 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS. The company also develops digital solutions; and offers food delivery services. In addition, it provides services in the areas of real estate, logistics, information technology, procurement, and advertising. The company was formerly known as METRO Wholesale & Food Specialist AG and changed its name to METRO AG in August 2017. Metro AG was founded in 1964 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

