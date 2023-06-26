Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0577 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $12.50 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00044043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014081 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

