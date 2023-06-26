Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00006931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $33.32 million and $6,881.70 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 15,793,486 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency payment platform that offers a mobile app for Android and iOS devices to transact, store, monitor, and manage cryptocurrencies. The platform also provides investment tools and MCO Visa cards. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Crypto.com and serves as a medium of exchange within the platform. The MCO Token Sale in 2017 raised US$26.7 million.”

