CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 6,211 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after buying an additional 3,184,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after buying an additional 1,862,023 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after buying an additional 1,370,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $89.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

