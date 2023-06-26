CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 62,571 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,571 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting comprises about 4.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.84% of FTI Consulting worth $56,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $188.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $205.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.