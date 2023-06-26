CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $239,552,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $134,246,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $56,762,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 298,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,080,000 after purchasing an additional 289,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,478. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.44.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

