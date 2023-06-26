CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Exelon by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 406,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,072. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

