CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 74,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 19.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 49.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $299.62. 273,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.55.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

