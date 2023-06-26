CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 919,833 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 107.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919,833 shares during the period. ICL Group makes up approximately 0.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.14% of ICL Group worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 711,544 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 35.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.1132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

