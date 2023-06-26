CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,169 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.05% of Ternium worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 172,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 117,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 52,931 shares during the last quarter.

TX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Shares of NYSE:TX traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $40.36. 10,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,494. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.93. Ternium had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

