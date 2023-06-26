CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $117.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average of $122.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

