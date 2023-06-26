CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.83. 179,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,656. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

