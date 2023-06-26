CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $6.90 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX stock opened at $88.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,013,930 shares of company stock worth $16,922,108 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

