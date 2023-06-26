CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,172,289. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

