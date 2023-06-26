CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,724 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.23. 588,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.30 and its 200-day moving average is $146.32. The stock has a market cap of $418.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.89 and a 1-year high of $158.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $230,255,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,123,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $230,255,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,123,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,411,053 shares of company stock worth $1,401,447,365. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.