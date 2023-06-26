Czech National Bank Has $10.12 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Czech National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.