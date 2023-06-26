Czech National Bank Has $13.51 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Czech National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $83.50 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

