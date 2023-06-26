Czech National Bank Has $15.92 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 487,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.26 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

