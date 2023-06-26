Czech National Bank Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.7% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 720,823 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $524.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $534.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.77. The company has a market capitalization of $202.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

