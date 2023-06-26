Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $53.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.34. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

