Czech National Bank Purchases 1,032 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $74.87 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

