Czech National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Czech National Bank raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $424.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $448.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

