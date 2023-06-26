Czech National Bank Sells 486 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Czech National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,931 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Adobe by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,672 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $486.50 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The stock has a market cap of $223.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.19 and its 200 day moving average is $370.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

