Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Deliveroo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Deliveroo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 144 ($1.84) to GBX 159 ($2.03) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deliveroo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 91 ($1.16) to GBX 88 ($1.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of DROOF opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Deliveroo has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

