Derbend Asset Management Acquires 1,028 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Derbend Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Derbend Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISV. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,052,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,590,000 after buying an additional 1,439,272 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,813,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 10,439.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,075,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,277 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,192,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,009,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DISV traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 283,872 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.