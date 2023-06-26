Derbend Asset Management Has $232,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Derbend Asset Management decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $192.16. The company had a trading volume of 115,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.71 and its 200-day moving average is $190.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

