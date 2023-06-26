Derbend Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Derbend Asset Management reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.58. 1,111,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,031. The company has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.02. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

