Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

DESP stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.93. Despegar.com has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $9.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Despegar.com

About Despegar.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Despegar.com by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $184,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Despegar.com by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

