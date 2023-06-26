Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Despegar.com Stock Performance
DESP stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.93. Despegar.com has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $9.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.
Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Despegar.com
About Despegar.com
Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Despegar.com from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Despegar.com
Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.