DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $150.00 at BTIG Research

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.81.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.95. The stock had a trading volume of 360,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,326. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom has a 12 month low of $72.41 and a 12 month high of $134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 179.73, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $51,368.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,555.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $51,368.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,555.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,525 shares of company stock worth $8,656,101 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in DexCom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

