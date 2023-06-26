DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.90

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.90 and last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 242621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded DICE Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded DICE Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $63.60.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $115,918,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,732,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Robertson sold 18,750 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $685,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,236,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,655,831 shares of company stock valued at $121,811,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,978 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,900 shares of the company's stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,426 shares of the company's stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Stories

