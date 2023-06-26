Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Shares of Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.94 ($0.09), with a volume of 503227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Digitalbox Stock Up 11.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.00 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.07.

About Digitalbox

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

