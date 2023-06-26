Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,793,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,986 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 17.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $45,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $26.39. 252,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

